Kishida Hails Role of Int'l Law in Talks with Israeli Pres.

Newsfrom Japan

Dubai, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida underlined the importance of complying with international law amid continued tensions around the Gaza Strip, during talks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Dubai on Friday.

Kishida also conveyed Japan's position putting the emphasis on actions based on U.N. Security Council resolutions.

In the meeting, Kishida and Herzog exchanged views on the situation in the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

Referring to humanitarian pauses in the fighting between Israeli forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Kishida said that it was important to pave the way for calming the situation as soon as possible. He also sought support for expanding humanitarian aid to people in Gaza.

Herzog explained his country's position on military action.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]