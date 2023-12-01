9 Referred to Prosecutors over Death of Man in Aichi Police Custody

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Aichi prefectural police department on Friday sent to prosecutors papers on a chief inspector and eight other officers over the death of a 43-year-old man who was in custody at a police station in the central Japan city of Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, last year.

Also on Friday, the Aichi police department announced punishments for a total of 27 people, including a three-month suspension for the 46-year-old chief inspector and a 10 pct pay cut for three months for a 60-year-old assistant commissioner who was head of the Okazaki police station. Both the chief inspector and the assistant commissioner resigned the same day.

"We deeply apologize to the man, his family and the people of Aichi for causing the serious consequence of the loss of a life," Tetsuro Kamata, head of the Aichi police department, said in a statement.

According to the police, the chief inspector allegedly kicked and stamped on the man several times on Nov. 28-29 last year and also left the man, whose hands and feet were bound, in a holding cell, resulting in his death from acute kidney failure caused by severe dehydration on Dec. 4.

The man was arrested on Nov. 25 on suspicion of obstructing official business and taken into custody at the police station the following day. The man, who had a mental disorder, was bound and placed in the observation cell after he started screaming and behaving violently.

