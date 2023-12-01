Zengin-Net Apologizes Again for Major Glitch in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Banks' Payment Clearing Network, or Zengin-Net, reiterated its apology at a press conference Friday for a major system glitch that disrupted interbank transfers in October.

The press conference was held after Zengin-Net, which operates Japan's Zengin interbank financial settlement system, and NTT Data Japan Corp., the system's developer, submitted reports on the problem to the Financial Services Agency on Thursday.

Zengin-Net head Matsuo Tsuji apologized for "causing great inconvenience and anxiety." NTT Data President Yutaka Sasaki also attended the press conference.

The glitch began on Oct. 10, causing significant delays in transfers mainly from 10 financial institutions, including MUFG Bank, to other banks. A total of about 5 million transfers were affected in the two days through Oct. 11.

The cause was traced to work conducted from Oct. 7 to 9 to update relay computers that connect member institutions to the Zengin network.

