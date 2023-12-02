Investment Firm, Others Sell Cosmo Energy Holdings Shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--An investment company related to Japanese activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami and its partners have said that they sold about 17.4 million Cosmo Energy Holdings Co. shares, or most of their stakes in the energy company, to Iwatani Corp.

The deal, announced Friday, was worth 105.3 billion yen. Iwatani, an industrial and household gas company, now holds a 19.93 pct stake in Cosmo Energy Holdings.

The investment firm, City Index Eleventh, and its partners were effectively the top shareholders of Cosmo Energy Holdings, with a combined stake of about 20 pct, and had been at odds with the energy company over management policy.

The City Index Eleventh side had called for a stock listing for Cosmo Energy Holdings' wind power unit and the consolidation of its refineries, while aiming to increase its stake in Cosmo Energy Holdings.

Countering the move, Cosmo Energy Holdings has announced a plan to hold an extraordinary meeting of its shareholders on Dec. 14 to seek approval for the invocation of a takeover defense measure.

