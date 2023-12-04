Japan Biz Rushing to Respond to China Graphite Restrictions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese businesses are rushing to respond to risks of graphite procurement disruptions after China adopted an approval system Friday for its exports of the material, used in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

Japan faces the urgent need to diversify graphite supply sources since it depends on China for more than 80 pct of its graphite imports.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., which produces anode materials for EV batteries, procures nearly all graphite from China for production at a plant in Qingdao in the Chinese province of Shandong and another in Sakaide in Japan's Kagawa Prefecture.

The company plans to increase the production in Qingdao if graphite supplies to Japan are disrupted. To reduce its dependence on China, it will also consider procuring graphite from Norway and Mozambique in collaboration with an Australian company.

A battery business subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corp. is strengthening its supply chain by joining hands with a Canadian company that owns a graphite mine.

