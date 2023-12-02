G-7 Agrees on AI Guidelines at Ministerial Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven major countries agreed on 12-point international guidelines for artificial intelligence developers and users, at an online ministerial meeting on Friday.

The 12-point guidelines consist of 11-point guidelines for AI developers that the G-7 released earlier this year and an additional part for AI users, including companies, that calls for their cooperation on improving capabilities to prevent disinformation from spreading.

The new guidelines will be reported to G-7 leaders later. They will be the first to internationally define the responsibilities of generative AI developers and users.

Friday's ministerial meeting was held under the G-7's Hiroshima AI Process aiming to create international rules on generative AI. From Japan, communications minister Junji Suzuki, industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and digital transformation minister Taro Kono attended the meeting.

"At a time when the entire international community is facing the urgent challenge of dealing with the social and economic impact of generative AI, we were the first to show the world a direction for a solution," Suzuki told reporters after the G-7 meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]