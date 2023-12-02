Japan Pledges to Stop Building Unabated Coal-Fired Plants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan will stop building new unabated coal-fired plants as a measure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a speech at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai on Friday.

"Japan will implement thorough energy conservation and intends to achieve maximum deployment of clean energy through making renewable energy as the main source of power, utilizing nuclear power and other measures," Kishida stressed.

The Japanese leader expressed support for the goal, advocated by the COP28 chair, the United Arab Emirates, of tripling the world's renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Meanwhile, he noted that the first Asia Zero Emission Community summit will be held this month with the aim of promoting decarbonization in Asian countries by utilizing Japan's technology.

The prime minister also emphasized the need to achieve net zero emissions "through various pathways that are compatible with economic growth and energy security."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]