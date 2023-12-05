Factory Tours on Rise around Osaka Ahead of 2025 Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--There is growing momentum in Osaka and nearby areas for factory tours open to the general public, ahead of the 2025 World Exposition in the biggest city in the Kansai western Japan region.

The so-called open factory initiatives are viewed as opportunities for Kansai, home to many small manufacturers, to promote its advanced technologies around the country and abroad.

There are also efforts to showcase makers' technologies at the Osaka Expo and draw foreign visitors to factories.

In late October, Sanwa Gear Co. accepted seven applicants for a tour of its main factory in Osaka's Miyakojima Ward.

During the tour, an employee used a hammer to make adjustments manually to a gear cut out with a lathe, explaining that "not everything can be done by machine." The demonstration met with awe from the visitors.

