Engine Fire Suspected for Crashed Osprey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--It is highly likely that a fire broke out in an engine of the U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey transport aircraft that recently crashed off a Japanese island, while it was flying in helicopter mode with the rotor facing up, it has been learned.

The Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the Japan Coast Guard are continuing search operations for seven missing crew members of the CV-22 Osprey. They are also working hard to find the aircraft, which is believed to have sunk into the sea.

An Osprey has an engine structure integrated with a rotor at the end of the left and right main wings, and the rotor angle can be adjusted. When the rotors are directed upward, vertical takeoffs and landings are possible. High-speed flights are possible when the rotors are tilted forward.

The Air Force CV-22 Osprey crashed off the island of Yakushima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Wednesday. One of its eight crew members was confirmed dead, and the other seven are unaccounted for.

The aircraft is believed to have fallen into waters 1 kilometer from the coast of the island five minutes after its crew asked for an emergency landing at Yakushima Airport.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]