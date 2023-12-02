Victims of Expressway Tunnel Collapse Mourned 11 Years On

Newsfrom Japan

Otsuki, Yamanashi Pref., Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Victims of a tunnel ceiling collapse on an expressway in central Japan in December 2012 were remembered Saturday, which marked the 11th anniversary of the tragedy.

Near the Sasago Tunnel on the Chuo Expressway in Yamanashi Prefecture, where the accident occurred on Dec. 2, 2012, bereaved families and others offered silent prayers and laid flowers for the victims.

In the incident, three vehicles were trapped under the collapsed concrete ceiling slabs, with nine people killed and three others injured.

At a parking area on the expressway, some 50 people, including bereaved relatives and Toshiji Komuro, president of Central Nippon Expressway Co., or Nexco Central, which manages the tunnel, attended a memorial ceremony hosted by the company.

"The proportion of employees who joined our company after the accident has reached nearly 40 pct," Komuro said. "We will foster personnel who can act with safety as the top priority, without letting the memories and lessons of the accident fade away," he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]