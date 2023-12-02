Safety of Japanese Communities "Top Priority" for U.S.: Official

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--The safety of U.S. service members and Japanese communities is "a top priority" for the United States, a Defense Department official said Friday, after a U.S. Osprey military transport aircraft recently crashed off a Japanese island.

Sabrina Singh, deputy press secretary at the Pentagon, showed the stance in a statement, apparently to alleviate growing concern in Japan in the wake of the accident.

An Air Force CV-22 Osprey carrying eight crew members crashed off the island of Yakushima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Wednesday.

"The unit of the CV-22 that had the accident is not conducting flight operations," the statement said.

All other Ospreys in Japan "operate only after undergoing thorough maintenance and safety checks," it added, seeking understanding for continued Osprey flights in the country.

