Nations Renew Pledge to Abolish Nuclear Weapons in Declaration

New York, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--States parties to a U.N. treaty prohibiting nuclear arms adopted a political declaration renewing their pledge to realize the abolition of nuclear weapons, on the final day of their five-day meeting at the U.N. headquarters in New York through Friday.

The parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons "will not stand by as spectators to increasing nuclear risks and the dangerous perpetuation of nuclear deterrence," said the document adopted at the second meeting of parties to the treaty.

"Nuclear weapons inflict catastrophic destruction, and unspeakable suffering and death," it also said.

Security systems relying on nuclear weapons are spreading in the world. As part of such moves, Finland has joined NATO in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The parties to the treaty said in the declaration that they "regret the growing reliance on nuclear weapons."

