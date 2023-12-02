Aurora Observed in Hokkaido in Northern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--A red aurora was observed in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido on Friday night.

It was visible with the naked eye. The aurora was apparently due to the result of a massive explosion that occurred on the sun's surface about two days before.

Auroras occur when electrons from space collide with oxygen and nitrogen in the sky when they enter Earth along its magnetic field.

Auroras tend to occur in regions around the Arctic and the Antarctic. They can be observed in low-latitude areas such as Hokkaido when they occur due to a massive explosion on the sun's surface.

From an observatory in the town of Rikubetsu in Hokkaido, the aurora started to be seen around 8:20 p.m. Friday, and then red lights of the aurora were observed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]