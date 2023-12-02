2-Day Summit-Level Talks End at COP28 in Dubai

Newsfrom Japan

Dubai, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--A closely watched two-day summit-level meeting of the ongoing U.N. climate talks in Dubai ended Saturday.

On the second day of the meeting, Tuvalu's Prime Minister Kausea Natano said in a speech that there is no time to waste as sea levels have already started rising in the Pacific island nation due to climate change.

The focus of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP28, is whether participating countries will be able to agree to strengthen greenhouse gas reduction targets during the conference, which is set to run through Dec. 12, in order to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of curbing global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius or less above pre-industrial levels.

On the first day of the summit-level meeting Friday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a phaseout of fossil fuel, which emits huge amounts of greenhouse gases.

According to Natano, 40 pct of land in Tuvalu's capital is covered with seawater at high tide.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]