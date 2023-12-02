Hibakusha Vows to Keep Urging Japan to Join Nuclear Ban Treaty

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Setsuko Thurlow, a hibakusha atomic bomb survivor, on Friday vowed to continue pressing Japan to join the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

"We just have to keep expressing our deep frustration, outrage" to the Japanese government, she said in an online press conference. "This struggle continues," said Thurlow, 91, who survived the Aug. 6, 1945, U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city of Hiroshima. She now lives in Canada.

Parties to the treaty ended Friday their five-day meeting held at the U.N. headquarters in New York.

The meeting, the second of its kind, was attended by 59 countries and regions that have joined the treaty. Thirty-five nations, including Germany and Norway, both NATO members, attended the meeting as observers. The first meeting of parties to the treaty took place in June 2022.

In addition to nuclear powers, Japan and other countries relying on the nuclear deterrence have not joined the treaty. Japan failed to attend the first and second meetings, as an observer.

