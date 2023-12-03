FOCUS: Dubai Visit Fails to Pay Off for Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--During his latest visit to Dubai, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida underscored his country's measures for decarbonization while asking leaders of Middle East nations for cooperation to calm the Palestinian situation.

At a time when public support rates for his cabinet are plunging, Kishida, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, tried to turn around the situation through diplomacy.

But the efforts do not appear to have paid off as political fund issues are spreading in the party, including suspected slush funds related to sales of fundraising party tickets at the LDP faction once headed by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The main purpose of Kishida's visit to Dubai was to deliver a speech at a summit-level meeting held as part of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP28.

In his speech on the first day of the two-day meeting on Friday, Kishida said that Japan will stop building new unabated coal-fired thermal power plants in an effort to reduce Japan's greenhouse gas emissions, and called for support to speed up decarbonization in developing and emerging nations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]