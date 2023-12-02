Japan, Others Back U.S. Declaration to Triple Nuclear Energy Capacity

Newsfrom Japan

Dubai, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan and 20 other countries expressed support for the United States' declaration to triple nuclear power generation capacity around the world by 2050, which was announced Friday at ongoing U.N. climate talks in Dubai.

The initiative is aimed at helping realize the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius or less above pre-industrial levels.

But it may face a backlash in Japan, which experienced the March 2011 triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s tsunami-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, pundits said.

Besides Japan, countries including Britain, France, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates and Ukraine supported the U.S. declaration.

The United States hopes to increase the number of countries in support of the initiative during the ongoing 28th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP28, in Dubai.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]