Kishida Vows LDP's Responses to Political Fund Issues

Newsfrom Japan

Dubai, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday that his ruling Liberal Democratic Party will consider responses to political fund issues involving factions of the party.

"I feel that people in Japan have doubts about activities of (LDP) policy groups," Kishida, also leader of the party, told reporters in Dubai, where U.N. climate talks are being held. "It's very regrettable," he said.

The party will consider its responses while grasping the situation, he added.

The LDP faction previously headed by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly raised slush funds by not including some of revenues from fundraising party tickets sold by member lawmakers.

Asked whether he will instruct Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura to explain the matter, Kishida said that the person who knows the situation in a political organization best should explain it. Both Matsuno and Nishimura have served as secretary-general of the faction.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]