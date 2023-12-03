Tsunami Advisories Issued in Japan after Quake near Philippines

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency late Saturday night issued tsunami advisories for wide areas facing the Pacific Ocean and other regions, following a massive earthquake that occurred near the Philippines.

Covered by the advisories issued shortly after 11:55 p.m. Saturday are Pacific coastal areas spanning from Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan, to the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima, as well as Tokyo's Izu Islands and Ogasawara Islands in the Pacific, and Miyako Island and the Yaeyama region in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, the agency said.

The agency advised people in the areas subject to the tsunami advisories to stay away from the coast.

The maximum height of the possible tsunami is estimated at 1 meter, according to the agency.

A tsunami may reach Miyako Island and the Yaeyama region as early as around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]