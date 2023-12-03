Japan Upper House Ends Use of Stenographers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--The House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, has decided to end the use of stenographers for the recording of remarks by lawmakers, cabinet ministers and others.

All remarks during Upper House meetings will be typed into personal computers by staff officials. The move is part of the digitalization of parliamentary procedures.

The Upper House closed its stenographer training facility in 2007 and introduced PCs in 2008 for the recording of remarks.

From 2009, stenographers had been used in only some meetings, including those of the Budget Committee and full Upper House meetings.

As a measure against novel coronavirus infection, the use of stenographers in meeting venues ended in April 2020.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]