Unreported Party Ticket Revenue Suspected at Another LDP Faction

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese ruling party faction led by heavyweight Toshihiro Nikai is suspected of failing to include in its political fund reports as revenue the amounts of money collected in excess of sales quotas set for its member lawmakers for fundraising parties, it was learned Sunday.

The special squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office is investigating details of the allegation, including flows of funds.

The allegation came after a similar practice at the Liberal Democratic Party faction previously led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe became known recently.

At the Nikai-led LDP faction, like at the Abe faction, the portions of revenue exceeding the sales quotas are believed to have been given back to the member lawmakers who sold the tickets.

At the Nikai faction, called Shisuikai, the excess amounts were recorded as expenses in the faction's political fund reports and as revenue in the lawmakers' fund reports, according to informed sources.

