Kishida Unaware of Meeting with Unification Church Group Head

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that he is not aware of whether he met a leader of a group associated with the controversial religious group Unification Church in 2019.

Daily newspaper Asahi Shimbun reported Monday that Kishida met with former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich and the group chief at the headquarters of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Tokyo in 2019, when he was serving as LDP policy chief.

"I met the former U.S. House speaker," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office. "I remember there were many people who accompanied him, but I don't know who were among them."

"I don't remember whether we exchanged business cards," he added.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan's top government spokesman, said at a press conference, "As we have said before, the cabinet members of the Kishida administration plan to sever ties completely with the Unification Church as well as related organizations."

