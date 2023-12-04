EVs to Make Up 20 Pct of Toyota's New Car Sales in Europe

Newsfrom Japan

London, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday that it aims to increase its annual sales of electric vehicles in Europe to at least 250,000 units, which would account for 20 pct of its total new vehicle sales there, by 2026.

The Japanese automaker will boost its number of EV models to be sold in Europe to six by then. The plans are in line with the European Union's policy of ending in principle sales of new fossil-fuel vehicles by 2035.

Toyota is set to release EV models of a small SUV and a coupe-like SUV in Europe in 2024 and 2025, respectively, in addition to the current bZ4X battery electric midsize SUV.

The automaker also said that it will increase the number of zero emission vehicle models from eight at present to about 15 by 2026.

Toyota targets global annual EV sales of 1.5 million units in 2026 and 3.5 million units in 2030.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]