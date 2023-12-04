Kansai Int’l Airport Shows Press Renewed Area Opening Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Kansai International Airport’s renovated international departure area, opening Tuesday, was unveiled to the press Monday.

Facility operator Kansai Airports expects the number of airport users to rise thanks to upcoming events such as the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka.

At the airport near the western Japan city, the renewed commercial area in Terminal 1 features Japanese themes such as harmony of nature and culture.

Duty-free shops are gathered in a single area for customer convenience, creating the largest-scale retail area in an airport in Japan.

The departure screening area, previously separated in the north and the south of the terminal, was put together in the center.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]