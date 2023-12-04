Nihon University Chair Apologizes for Drug Scandal Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Nihon University's board of trustees chair Mariko Hayashi apologized Monday for a drug scandal involving members of the university's American football club.

"I apologize deeply again for causing great concern and trouble," Hayashi told her second press conference since the first arrest of a club member in August.

Meanwhile, she declined to clarify whether to resign, saying efforts to eliminate the "negative legacy" of her predecessor have shown steady progress and that she is "firmly determined to carry out the reform."

On a much-heralded plan to disband the club presented by the university's sports management committee on Tuesday, Hayashi said the board will continue talks.

The committee discussed the fate of the club twice at the end of November and concluded that it needs to be scrapped because illegal drugs were used in its dormitory, possibly collectively and organizationally.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]