Bodies of 5 Missing Osprey Crew Members Found near Yakushima

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Air Force said on Monday that the bodies of five crew members of an Osprey aircraft that recently crashed in Japan had been found, along with a part of the aircraft.

According to the Air Force, the bodies and the part of the Air Force's CV-22 Osprey transport aircraft were found during a search mission conducted in waters near the crash site off the island of Yakushima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan. The bodies of the two of the five crew members have been recovered.

According to informed sources, the search was conducted by divers of the U.S. military and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force.

The discovered aircraft part is believed to be the Osprey's front end, including its cockpit. Salvage work began Monday afternoon, the sources said.

The aircraft, belonging to the U.S. Yokota base in Tokyo and carrying eight crew members, crashed about 1 kilometer to the east of Yakushima around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday. One crew member was found the same day but was later confirmed dead. The body was handed over to the U.S. military Thursday.

