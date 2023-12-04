LDP to Address Factions' Political Funds Scandal: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will address the unfolding political funds scandal at party factions, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the LDP's president, said Monday.

"It is regrettable if the public has any doubts. Our party will consider its responses while working to understand the situation," Kishida told an LDP board meeting.

Five factions, including Kishida's own, have been slapped with a criminal complaint alleging that they failed to report some fundraising party income in their political funds reports in violation of the political funds control law.

Of the five, the faction previously led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the faction led by former LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai are also suspected of paying kickbacks to faction members from unreported fundraising party revenues.

At the board meeting, Kishida said he instructed through Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi that all five factions make full explanations to the public about the alleged problem with their political funds reports. He then asked again that the factions respond to the problem properly.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]