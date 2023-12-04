IPOs in Japan Expected to Total 124 in 2023: JPX

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--The number of initial public offerings in Japan in 2023 is projected to reach 124, up 13 from a year earlier, reflecting favorable market conditions, Japan Exchange Group Inc., or JPX, said Monday.

The figure is expected to be the second highest in the 10 years from 2014, just below 136 marked in 2021.

Of the IPOs in 2023, six logged a market capitalization of at least 100 billion yen on a first-price basis. The largest IPO was of semiconductor equipment maker Kokusai Electric Corp., which was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top-tier Prime section in October, at 487.5 billion yen, followed by Rakuten Bank at 315.6 billion yen and SBI Sumishin Net Bank at 184.3 billion yen.

In June, Kuradashi Co., which aims to reduce food loss through a platform to sell still edible food products thrown away, debuted on the TSE's Growth section. It was the first listing in Japan of a company that has received the B Corp certification from U.S. nonprofit organization B Lab for companies working to resolve social issues.

The number of listings of companies making an impact on resolving social issues in Japan is expected to reach three by the end of December.

