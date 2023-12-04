Woman Files Sexual Assault Complaint against CDP Lawmaker

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--A woman has filed a sexual assault complaint with the Aichi prefectural police against Kazuhiko Shigetoku, a member of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, it was learned Monday.

According to a secretary to Shigetoku, the woman said that the House of Representatives lawmaker slipped his hand inside her clothes and groped her while they were in a vehicle returning from a gathering attended by the lawmaker and local supporters in April last year.

Saying that her claims were unfounded, Shigetoku's camp suggested that the woman was drunk at the time and climbed into the vehicle with Shigetoku on her own volition.

Shigetoku stopped her when she started to lean against him, his camp said, adding that the driver witnessed the scene.

According to Shigetoku's camp, the woman, who was introduced to Shigetoku through a supporter, backed him in elections.

