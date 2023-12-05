Japan Lower House OKs Unification Church Victim Relief Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a special bill aimed at ensuring relief to victims of the controversial religious group Unification Church's malpractices.

The bill, submitted by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its coalition partner, Komeito, and the opposition Democratic Party for the People, seeks to strengthen the monitoring of the religious group's assets to ensure future compensation to its victims.

The passage of the bill at a plenary meeting of the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, came after the bill was modified and approved at a meeting of the Lower House Judicial Affairs Committee earlier on Tuesday. The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and two other opposition parties, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Japanese Communist Party, agreed only to parts of the bill that were modified at the committee meeting.

The bill is expected to be enacted during the ongoing extraordinary session of the Diet after deliberations at the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

The Unification Church, formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, has been accused of soliciting massive donations from followers by fueling their anxieties.

