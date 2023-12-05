Robbery Group Senior Members Served Fresh Warrants over Inagi Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Four senior fraud group members suspected of being involved in robbery cases across Japan were served fresh arrest warrants Tuesday over an incident in the city of Inagi in Tokyo last October.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department served the warrants to group leader Yuki Watanabe, 39, and executives Kiyoto Imamura, 39, Toshiya Fujita, 39, and Tomonobu Kojima, 45, on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.

The move marks a major milestone, as it means that authorities have identified and arrested those who coordinated the crimes in all eight robbery cases under investigation, which took place in Tokyo and the prefectures of Kyoto, Chiba, Hiroshima and Yamaguchi.

The four suspects, who were extradited from the Philippines earlier this year to be arrested on fraud allegations, are believed to have given instructions to robbery perpetrators using aliases such as "Luffy" and "Kim."

According to investigators, the four are suspected of conspiring with the perpetrators to rob some 35 million yen in cash and some items in the Inagi case. The perpetrators allegedly visited a house in the city at around 4 p.m. on Oct. 20, 2022, with at least one of them pretending to be a delivery worker, and tied up the three residents.

