USJ to Open New Area Featuring Donkey Kong

Osaka, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Theme park Universal Studios Japan in the western Japan city of Osaka will open next spring a new area featuring Nintendo Co.'s Donkey Kong video game series, its operator said Tuesday.

The operator, USJ LLC, hopes to increase the number of visitors through the new area based around the popular Nintendo game character.

The new area, Donkey Kong Country, will feature a jungle in the game series and an attraction in which visitors will protect bananas from villain characters while riding on a roller coaster.

The operator will expand 1.7-fold its Super Nintendo World area featuring the Super Mario series to host Donkey Kong Country.

It will start selling headbands and other items linked to the Donkey Kong series Wednesday.

