Japan Seeks to Clarify Digital Ad Suspension Criteria

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry said Tuesday that Google, Meta and LY Corp. should explain screening standards in a detailed, easy-to-understand way for suspending digital advertisements.

The ministry also said the three technology companies should clarify what part of the ads violate the standards in a suspension notice to the advertisers.

The industry ministry responded to complaints by advertisers that they find it difficult to correct violations in their ads due to a lack of sufficient explanations from those companies.

Those firms should make a careful explanation about the appropriateness of commission fees on digital ads, the ministry added.

The ministry criticized Amazon Japan for setting and changing sales commissions without notice to sellers. On app stores offered by Google and Apple Inc., the ministry said it is difficult to use alternative means other than the payment services provided by the companies.

