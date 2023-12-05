Faces of 2023 Appear on "Hagoita" Paddles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--"Hagoita" wooden paddles featuring nine people who came into the limelight this year were unveiled at an event at traditional Japanese doll maker Kyugetsu Co.'s headquarters in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The people include two-way baseball star Shohei Ohtani, who was named the American League's MVP for the second time, and Sota Fujii, who became the first-ever shogi player to hold all eight major titles in the traditional board game.

Also among the featured figures are Akinobu Okada, manager of the Hanshin Tigers professional baseball team, which won the Japan Series for the first time in 38 seasons, and OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman.

"There were some good news this year. we want people to think that it was a good year," Kyugetsu President and CEO Hisatoshi Yokoyama said.

The annual hagoita-unveiling event was the 38th of its kind.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]