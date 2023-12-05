No Recognition of Meeting Unification Church Ex-U.S. Head: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday that he did not know he had met the former head of the controversial religious group Unification Church's U.S. branch in 2019.

Kishida made the remark after the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported his meeting with former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich, who was accompanied by the former U.S. branch head.

"I said (Monday) that I am unaware of who was present, and my recognition has not changed," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office.

The Asahi carried a photograph that appeared to show Kishida, who was the policy chief for Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party at the time, standing with Gingrich and the former U.S. branch leader of the Unification Church, officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.

"It's not unusual that photos taken at meetings include accompanying people," Kishida said. "My recognition hasn't changed even if there are photos."

