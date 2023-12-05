Japan to Join Multilateral Space Security Initiative CSpO

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan has completed procedures to join the Combined Space Operations (CSpO) initiative, a framework for space security cooperation among countries including the United States and Britain, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"We will strengthen relations with allies and like-minded countries further and actively participate in the international efforts to ensure the stable use of space," Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told a news conference.

The CSpO initiative will hold a two-day high-level meeting in Berlin from Wednesday. From Japan, Kiyoshi Serizawa, an executive at the ministry, and Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, chief of staff at the Air Self-Defense Force, will attend the gathering.

The CSpO framework was established in 2014 by the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia to strengthen cooperation for space domain awareness capabilities, designed to monitor and track threats in space.

New Zealand, Germany and France joined it later.

