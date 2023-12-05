NHK's "News Watch 9" Ruled Guilty of Broadcast Ethics Breach

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--A committee of Japan's Broadcasting Ethics & Program Improvement Organization, or BPO, on Tuesday concluded that there was a breach of broadcasting ethics in public broadcaster NHK's "News Watch 9" program.

A one-minute report shown in the news program May 15 gave the impression that three people who appeared in the video lost their family members to COVID-19 infection although they actually died after receiving coronavirus vaccine shots.

The content was misleading because it did not convey that the three were members of a group of bereaved families claiming damage from COVID-19 vaccines.

The ethics committee found it problematic that although an official who edited the segment belonged to the video editing department and had insufficient news-gathering experience, no necessary support was provided, and that the check function did not work even in a preview that took place before the broadcasting.

The committee said that the voices of the three were edited and conveyed in just 24 seconds in a way that treated the deaths of people "too lightly."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]