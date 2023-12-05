SoftBank to Invest 473 M. Euros in Connected Car Firm Cubic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's SoftBank Corp. said Tuesday that it will invest 473 million euros in Cubic Telecom Ltd., an Irish company that provides telecommunications systems for connected cars.

SoftBank will take a 51 pct equity stake in Cubic to make a full entry into a segment of the next-generation vehicle market, which is expected to grow.

Cubic's connectivity platform has the advantage of being able to centrally manage connected vehicles across different countries' telecom networks.

Cubic has contracts with more than 90 mobile network operators globally, including SoftBank. Over 17 million vehicles in about 190 countries and regions are connected to its platform.

SoftBank plans to buy outstanding Cubic shares from existing shareholders and new shares to be issued in a third-party allotment program.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]