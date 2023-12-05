Christmas Cake Prices Jump 7.8 Pct in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--The average price of whole Christmas cakes in Japan this year is up 325 yen, or 7.8 pct, from a year earlier, reflecting surging costs of almost all major ingredients, Teikoku Databank Ltd. said in a survey report Tuesday.

According to the survey, prices of Christmas cakes measuring 15 centimeters in diameter average 4,468 yen.

Also behind the price increase would be a post-pandemic demand recovery, the private research firm said.

The survey covering Christmas cakes sold under the original brands of 100 firms found that 81 firms raised prices and that 20 of them increased at least 500 yen, mostly for products sold at department stores for approximately 4,000-6,000 yen.

Meanwhile, markups do not exceed 300 yen for many cakes sold at large-scale retailers, such as superstores, for 3,000-3,999 yen.

