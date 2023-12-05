More Tax Benefits for Child-Rearing Households Eyed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and ruling camp are considering expanding tax benefits for child-rearing households in a move to tackle the country's declining birthrate, it was learned Tuesday.

They will discuss raising the upper limits of life insurance premium deductions for households with dependent children, while decreasing deductions for others, according to people familiar with the matter.

Currently, premiums of up to 120,000 yen and 70,000 yen can be deducted from individual income and residential taxes, respectively.

The government and the ruling coalition are also considering refraining from scaling down housing loan tax reductions for families with children and couple-only young households whose component persons are younger than 40 amid soaring home prices.

It has been already decided that the ceiling on the loan amount eligible for the tax breaks will be lowered next year.

