Trump's Comeback to Hurt Japan Economy: U.S. Political Scientist

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--If Donald Trump comes back as U.S. president next year, the Japanese economy could be seriously hurt, a prominent U.S. political scientist warned Tuesday.

The outcome of the 2024 presidential election "is a really big deal," Ian Bremmer said in a press conference held in Tokyo.

The head of U.S. political risk assessment firm Eurasia Group predicted that after returning to the Oval Office, Trump will change U.S. policies toward Russia and the Middle East, causing a spike in oil prices and putting the Japanese economy in jeopardy.

Bremmer also said he expects "a very turbulent environment" even before the presidential election in November if Trump wins the Republican nomination, because he is unlikely to act strategically and thoughtfully.

Books written by Bremmer include "The Power of Crisis: How Three Threats--and Our Response--Will Change the World."

