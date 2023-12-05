G-7 Team Holds 1st Meeting on Ukraine Anticorruption Efforts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Justice Ministry on Tuesday hosted the first meeting of a Group of Seven task force discussing anticorruption measures in Ukraine.

At Japan's suggestion, the justice ministers from the G-7 major democracies agreed to set up the task force at a meeting held in Tokyo in July.

Tuesday's meeting, which also took place in the Japanese capital, was attended by officials from the G-7 members, Ukraine and international organizations.

After checking progress in their assistance offered to help Ukraine fight corruption, participants hope to implement measures tailored to the Eastern European nation's needs. They are planning to compile concrete steps around 2025.

Corruption undermines values such as the rule of law and respect for human rights and hampers a swift recovery and reconstruction from war, Japanese Justice Minister Ryuji Koizumi said in a video message.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]