Japan Panel Wants Seniors to Pay More for Medical, Elderly Care

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel Tuesday presented a draft plan for social security reform that centers on having wealthy seniors pay more for medical and elderly care services provided under the public insurance programs.

The draft calls for expanding the range of seniors who are required to pay medical insurance premiums and out-of-pocket bills as much as younger people do because they either have a lot of financial assets or receive income equivalent to that of the working-age population.

The expert panel to build a social security system that benefits all generations submitted the draft to the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"We'll comprehensively examine the economy, public finances and social security and take consistent policies to ensure sustainable growth under a declining population," Kishida said.

In June, the government drew up a strategy for children's future including the expansion of the child allowance program. It plans to scrape up extra funds worth about 3.5 trillion yen per year to implement the strategy.

