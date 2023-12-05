Japan Students Surge to 3rd in Reading in PISA Test

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese students ranked third in reading in an international survey on academic ability in 2022, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Tuesday.

Japanese students improved their ranking to a record high, from their lowest-ever result of 15th in the previous 2018 survey.

They ranked second in science and fifth in mathematics, improving from their 2018 results of fifth and sixth, respectively, to match record highs marked in the 2015 survey.

The triennial Program for International Student Assessment, or PISA, tests covered some 690,000 15-year-old students in 81 countries and regions. The latest survey was the first after the outbreak of COVID-19 and was postponed by a year due to the pandemic.

There had been worries about the pandemic impacting students' education, and many countries saw their students' academic ability decrease. Nevertheless, Japanese students have maintained their high academic level.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]