All 8 Osprey Crew Members Dead, Biden Says

Washington, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--The crash of a CV-22 Osprey off the coast of Japan last week killed all eight U.S. service members aboard, President Joe Biden said Tuesday.

Search and rescue operations for the crew members ended Tuesday after an extensive weeklong effort, Biden said in a statement. "Our entire nation mourns this tragic loss," he said.

Biden also said, "We are...grateful to the Government of Japan for assisting in the search and rescue and ongoing recovery efforts."

"We continue to gather information on this tragic incident, and we will conduct a rigorous and thorough investigation," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a separate statement.

The Air Force Osprey transport aircraft, stationed at the Yokota base in Tokyo, crashed into the waters about 1 kilometer east of the island of Yakushima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Wednesday.

