Key Industries' Unions to Seek at Least 10,000-Yen Pay-Scale Hike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Council of Metalworkers' Unions, or JCM, officially adopted at a meeting Wednesday a 10,000-yen monthly pay-scale hike as the minimum goal to achieve in 2024 "shunto" wage negotiations next spring.

The floor demand level is higher than 6,000 yen in this year's shunto and the highest since the current negotiation method of clarifying a specific pay-scale increase demand was introduced in 1998.

The JCM, which puts five umbrella organizations for labor unions in such major manufacturing sectors such as steel, automobiles and electronics under its wing, will seek higher base salaries for the 11th straight year.

Calling on member unions to sweep away their "unconscious bias" against making demands for substantial pay increases, JCM head Akihiro Kaneko said, "It's important for all unions to proudly demand necessary and sufficient levels of hikes."

Early next year, the five umbrella bodies are scheduled to adopt their own demands based on the JCM policy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]