LDP to Suspend Fundraising Parties

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to call for factions of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party not to hold fundraising parties for the time being, people familiar with his thinking said Wednesday.

Kishida, the LDP's president, plans to call a meeting of party executives on Wednesday afternoon, in which they are expected to agree on the suspension of fundraising parties, the people said.

At the meeting, Kishida will also ask LDP factions to refrain from holding year-end and New Year's parties, the people said.

The move comes as five major LDP factions have been accused of underreporting income from fundraising parties in violation of the political funds control law. Two of them face allegations that they have created slush funds using such parties.

Kishida has already instructed the factions to correct their political fund reports and make thorough explanations to the public about fundraising parties. But he has been under pressure to take more concrete steps to address the scandal.

