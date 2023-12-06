Kishida Offers Condolences on Deaths in U.S. Osprey Crash

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a letter of condolences to U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday on the deaths of U.S. service members in the crash of a CV-22 Osprey off the coast of Japan last week.

Japan is "filled with deep sorrow," Kishida said in the letter, conveying his "heartfelt condolences" on the death of the eight crew members.

Kishida also expressed his country's gratitude to the Osprey crew members for the commitment that they had made to the Japan-U.S. alliance.

Biden said in a statement Tuesday that the Nov. 29 crash of the Air Force CV-22 Osprey transport aircraft killed all eight U.S. service members aboard.

Air Force Special Operations Command said Tuesday that the U.S. military ended its search and rescue operations for the Osprey crew members after determining that "survivors are unlikely."

