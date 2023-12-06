Japan Regulator Discusses TEPCO’s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority on Wednesday began discussions on its future response over Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, which has been effectively banned from operation following a series of problems.

At the day’s regular meeting, the NRA confirmed a plan to make a final decision on whether to lift the ban after NRA Chairman Shinsuke Yamanaka and others conduct an on-site inspection and hold talks with TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa.

At the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, flaws in antiterrorism measures have been discovered since 2018, including damage to equipment designed to detect intrusions and an employee’s unauthorized entry into the main control room by using a colleague’s ID card.

In April 2021, the NRA imposed an effective operating ban on the nuclear plant. Additional inspections have since been conducted to monitor progress in efforts to improve the situation at the plant.

On Wednesday, the Secretariat of the NRA submitted a draft report acknowledging that TEPCO has continued to take preventive measures, such as repeatedly holding drills to prevent the intrusion detection system from malfunctioning during stormy weather.

