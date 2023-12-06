Nikkei Rebounds Over 600 Points on Buying on Dips

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--The benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average rebounded more than 600 points on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, buoyed by buying on dips after falling below 33,000 the previous day.

The Nikkei average closed up 670.08 points, or 2.04 pct, at 33,445.90.

The broader TOPIX index gained 44.51 points, or 1.90 pct, to 2,387.20.

The day's rally was initially led by semiconductor-related shares following the tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq Composite index's overnight rebound on a fall in Treasury yields.

The Tokyo market later found further support from higher U.S. stock index futures in off-hours trading and gains on other Asian markets.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]